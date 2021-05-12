55I LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

55I LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 329.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

