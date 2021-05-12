55I LLC Purchases 14,071 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

55I LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 329.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

