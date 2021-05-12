55I LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

55I LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 239,156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

