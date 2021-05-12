55I LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

