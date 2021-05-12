58,063 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,289,000. Netflix makes up about 2.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.71. The company had a trading volume of 88,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

