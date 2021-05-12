5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.50. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.
Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.45 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.91. 740,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.