5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.50. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.45 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.91. 740,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

