5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$4.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down C$0.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 890,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

