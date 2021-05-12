5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$4.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.
VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.
Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down C$0.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.97. The company had a trading volume of 890,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.01.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.