5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.

VNP stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. The company had a trading volume of 740,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

