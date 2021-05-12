5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.36.
VNP stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. The company had a trading volume of 740,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,855. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
