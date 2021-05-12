$6.47 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $8.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.