$6.47 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $6.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $8.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

