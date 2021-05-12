$610.55 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report sales of $610.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the highest is $616.10 million. Rollins reported sales of $553.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Rollins has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

