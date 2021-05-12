$658.42 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $658.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $662.10 million and the lowest is $652.60 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $432.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,590,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 271,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

