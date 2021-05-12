65,832 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000. Quanta Services makes up about 3.2% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,816,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,407. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

