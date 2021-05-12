$72.52 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $72.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.24 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

