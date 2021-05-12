84,878 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,431,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

