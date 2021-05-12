$88.03 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report sales of $88.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $376.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

