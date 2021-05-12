890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:OCAX) Trading Down 0.9%

890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:OCAX) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. 8,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 86,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCAX)

OCA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York.

