A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP David R. Warren Sells 30,392 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AOS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.49. 1,482,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,507. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

