A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 455,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

