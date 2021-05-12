Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03.

MGNI stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

