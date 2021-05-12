Aave One Day Volume Reaches $2.20 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.01 or 0.09880359 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,744,057 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

