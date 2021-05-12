AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.57. 117,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,512. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.