AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 11,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,063,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

