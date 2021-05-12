ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 10,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,124,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

