Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 2.4%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.00.

ACXIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.37.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

