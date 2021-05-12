Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

ACCD stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

