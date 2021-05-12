Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.43 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
