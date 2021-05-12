Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

