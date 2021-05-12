AceD Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $332,490.05 and $8,502.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000178 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

