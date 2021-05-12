Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ASP opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$76.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

