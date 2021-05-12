Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,335.69% and a negative net margin of 1,596.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

ASPCF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

