ACG Wealth Sells 467 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,948.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.