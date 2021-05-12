Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

