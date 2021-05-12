ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Sells $884,730.93 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Wilmot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46.

ACIW stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 963,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,246. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 143,413 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 869,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

