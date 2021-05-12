ACoconut Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,681.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $172,681.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

