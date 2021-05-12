Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 119,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 344,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

