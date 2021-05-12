Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 119,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 344,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
Several research firms recently commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.