Actinium Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $75,214.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001341 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,995,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.