AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACUIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AcuityAds stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 197,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,317. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

