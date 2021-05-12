AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$15.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of TSE:AT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.37. 701,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,644. The stock has a market cap of C$660.83 million and a PE ratio of 167.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.61. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,089,057 shares in the company, valued at C$39,782,121.36. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.