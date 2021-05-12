AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Eight Capital

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s previous close.

AT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of AT stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.37. 701,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,644. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$660.83 million and a P/E ratio of 167.70.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million. Analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total transaction of C$2,004,961.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,052,725.43. Insiders sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 in the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

