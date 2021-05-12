Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 million-$5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 209,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

