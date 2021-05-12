Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

