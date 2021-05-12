Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.93 million.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,352. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $139,051.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,033 shares of company stock valued at $33,465,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

