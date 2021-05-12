adbank (ADB) Market Capitalization Tops $5.29 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $392,516.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

