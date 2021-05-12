Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 33.5% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,744. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.