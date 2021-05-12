Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 357,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

