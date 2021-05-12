Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

