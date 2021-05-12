Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,507. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

