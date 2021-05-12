Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.92. 217,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day moving average is $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $283.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

