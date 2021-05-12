Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. 666,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

