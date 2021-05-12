Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded down $10.53 on Wednesday, reaching $561.72. The company had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.06 and a 200-day moving average of $546.61. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

