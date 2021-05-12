Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,261 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,141 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.84. 18,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. The firm has a market cap of $227.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $495.63 and a 200 day moving average of $479.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

